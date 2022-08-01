"I'm on the no-touch list" - WWE Hall of Famer on following in Ric Flair’s footsteps with "one more match"

Ric Flair is wrestling his last match later on tonight, but will other WWE legends follow his lead?

Many pro wrestling legends have had their final match without being celebrated as fans didn't realize what they were witnessing at the time. If Ric Flair's Last Match is successful, it could help change the landscape for professional wrestlers moving forward.

This weekend at Starrcast V, Mick Foley and Conrad Thompson hosted a live session of Foley is Pod to discuss a wide variety of subjects. When the idea came up of Foley having one more match, the WWE Hall of Famer revealed that he's actually on a "no-touch" list, so that isn't going to happen.

"Little known fact, my last actual match was against Ric in TNA," Foley said. "The only other thing I did in-ring after that was Royal Rumble 2012 and I did the thing where I came down against League of Nations WrestleMania (32). That's not really a match if your opponents are forbidden from even touching you. I'm on the no touch list. I hadn't been in the ring in years."

Mick Foley recalls getting physical with WWE Superstar Sheamus at WrestleMania 32

Even though Mick Foley is on the no-touch list with WWE, he got to have a physical moment at WrestleMania 32 alongside Shawn Michaels and Stone Cold Steve Austin, who teamed up to attack the League of Nations (Sheamus, King Barrett, Rusev and Alberto Del Rio).

"Sheamus comes up to me and goes, 'I want you to hit me as hard as you can.' I said, 'I think I can make it look good without doing that.' He goes, 'As hard as you can, fella. As hard as you can.' I hit that hardheaded SOB about 25 times to the point where I actually thought they sped up the tape because I didn't think I could move that fast," Foley said. "To this day, I can still point to the spot on my forearm that is sore from hitting him six years ago and he was fine a minute later." [H/T: Fightful]

What do you make of Mick Foley's comments? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

