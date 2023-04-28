WWE Hall of Famer on missing out on a massive dream match against Brock Lesnar

Brock Lesnar is one of the most decorated combat sports athletes of all time and has broken several records in the company over the past two decades as an active performer. Recently, WWE Hall of Famer Stone Cold Steve Austin spoke about missing out on facing The Beast inside the squared circle.

In 2002, Brock Lesnar shocked the world when he made his debut and decimated a bunch of superstars in his path. After winning several world titles in the company, he left and made his way to the UFC and dominated the octagon by becoming the UFC Heavyweight Champion.

In 2012, The Beast returned to WWE and has been a part of the company for over a decade. One of the most anticipated dream matches was The Beast vs The Rattlesnake, which never took place. Speaking on WESH 2 News, the WWE Hall of Famer spoke about missing out on a match with The Beast Incarnate. Check it out:

"That guy is Brock Lesnar. Way back in the day, I was scheduled to wrestle him in Atlanta at a television taping. The match wasn’t great as far as creative goes, so it never happened. That’s the match that got away. I have so much respect for Brock and watching him go through the evolution of becoming one of the best pros out there. To go into the MMA world and become a world champion. He’s had a heck of a journey and no one has had a career like his and his longevity has been supreme. Brock Lesnar would be my answer." [H/T - Fightful]

Austin and Lesnar had a handful of interactions, but the two never faced each other inside the squared circle.

Brock Lesnar is scheduled to face former Intercontinental Champion at WWE Backlash 2023

Earlier this year, The Beast Incarnate feuded with The Nigerian Giant after Omos and MVP laid out a challenge to Lesnar for a match at WrestleMania 39. The two heavyweights met at the Grandest Stage of Them All.

After beating Omos at WrestleMania 39, Lesnar once again shifted his focus towards The Bloodline and agreed to team up with Cody Rhodes to take on Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa on Raw after the event.

Unfortunately, The Beast Incarnate played The American Nightmare as he turned heel and attacked Rhodes before the match to make a statement. Later, Cody Rhodes returned to RAW and issued a challenge to Lesnar for a match.

The two will face each other on WWE Backlash 2023 in a first-time-ever content. It will be interesting to see if The American Nightmare can overcome one of his biggest adversities in the company.

