WWE Hall of Famer mocks Bayley following Damage CTRL's loss on RAW

It hasn't been a good week for Bayley and Damage CTRL so far.

In the main event of this week's Monday Night RAW, Dakota Kai, and IYO SKY dropped the Women's Tag Team Titles to Becky Lynch and Lita. Thanks to an assist from WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus, who neutralized the former Hugger at ringside.

Following her WWE return on RAW this week, Trish Stratus is having fun with the leader of Damage CTRL on social media. Posting a TikTok on Twitter mocking the faction in the process.

"DING DONG HELLO? @itsBayleyWWE #TikTok," Trish Stratus said in a tweet.

Trish Stratus last competed at SummerSlam 2019, where she was unsuccessful in defeating Charlotte Flair.

Bayley says facing Lita at WrestleMania would be a perfect scenario for her

While Bayley seems to be on a collision course with Trish Stratus at WrestleMania, it appears she would be more eager to face off against Lita instead.

The leader of Damage CTRL recently sat down with Ariel Helwani of WWE on BT Sport to discuss a wide variety of subjects. When asked what her perfect WrestleMania scenario would be, she admitted it would be facing off against either Sasha Banks (Mercedes Mone) or Lita.

"My perfect scenario in all of WWE [history], WrestleMania is like me vs. Lita or me vs. Sasha [Banks]. Right now, if I could pick someone/pick something, it's Damage CTRL in a big match, you know? I think that would be very special to me," she said. "To share the ring with them, too, at WrestleMania, even if that were the end of it, if that was our last match together, that would make me so proud and so happy." [H/T: Fightful]

