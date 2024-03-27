WWE Hall of Famer mocks Dominik Mysterio following RAW

This week's WWE RAW was a rough night for Dominik Mysterio. Now, a top Hall of Famer is having a few public laughs at the expense of The Judgment Day member.

The Road to WrestleMania XL continued on Monday as Mysterio and Rhea Ripley faced off with Becky Lynch in the ring. The highlight of the segment saw The Man punch Dirty Dom square in the jaw. Footage of the punch has been trending for close to twenty-four hours now, and recently, WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray reacted to the segment.

Bully Ray is known to crack jokes on social media, often clowning around with other wrestlers and offering his unique perspective on the pro wrestling product. The veteran recently took to X/Twitter and posted a parody poster of Pantera's Vulgar Display of Power album cover featuring Dirty Dominik and captioned it with a sign of the horns emoji.

The ECW legend also tagged his Busted Open Radio associate Tony Justice, who seemingly created the parody cover and posted it earlier today on X.

"[sign of the horns emoji x 2] @BustedOpenRadio @TonyJusticeAJFA," Bully Ray wrote with the mock album cover seen below.

The original cover of Pantera's Vulgar Display of Power featured a model named Sean Cross taking a punch.

Dom has not publicly responded to Bubba Ray Dudley as of this writing, but he did re-tweet the original WWE clip of Lynch punching him. The company also released a post-punch backstage clip of Mami and Dom.

WWE legend praises Dominik Mysterio

Dominik Mysterio has been wrestling for less than four years, but the 26-year-old has already worked with top names and held WWE gold.

Mysterio's career took a significant turn when he turned heel on his father, Rey Mysterio, and joined The Judgment Day in 2022. The heat Dirty Dom gets at live events often drowns everything else out.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Story Time with Dutch Mantell, the legendary heel manager talked about how Mysterio has impressed him as a heel. Dutch went on to praise the rising star for a recent angle he pulled off.

"Dominik Mysterio, he is a heel. He is a heel you enjoy. You feel like slapping him every time you see him. He's out there, he's an ultimate heel. Heels like that... you can beat him, and it doesn't hurt him. It actually helps him, I think," Dutch Mantell said. [From 16:07 onward]

Dominik's last WWE TV match came on March 18, as he came up short against Ricochet on RAW. He lost a SmackDown dark match to Kofi Kingston that same week and since then has worked non-televised live events with his stablemates.

