WWE Hall of Famer mulling over one last match; promises answer by early 2025

A WWE legend is considering lacing up his boots again for one last match, but a final decision won't be made until the start of next year. The name in question is none other than WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley.

The former World Champion recently revealed that he was eyeing a wild 60th birthday bash in June 2025: a deathmatch. The former Mankind is contemplating one last brutal bout to mark a milestone of his pro wrestling career.

While speaking on the Sign-it-Live session for Highspots, Mick Foley shared that he's considering a return to the ring, but getting back in shape is proving tougher than expected. The King of Hardcore added that despite hitting the gym, his weight isn't dropping as fast as he hoped and that he will have a final answer on his in-ring return by early 2025.

"Yeah (I'm looking to do one more match). But I'd have to lose an extraordinary amount of weight and it's not falling off like I hoped it would. So I'm gonna have to reexamine where I am at a certain point. It's not about the money. I wanna have a fun match but I'm having trouble. I've been working out, I feel better, moving better but it's not showing up as of yet on the scale. So I'm not sure. I'll have an answer by the beginning of the year... There's a lot of different options (opponent-wise) to do such a thing." [H/T: POST Wrestling]

Mick Foley prefers The Rock's energy drink over the current WWE United States Champion's Prime

The Hardcore Legend has shared that he prefers The Rock's ZOA Energy drink over Logan Paul's Prime Hydration drink.

The Maverick endorsed his Prime partnership with WWE on SmackDown a few weeks ago, stating that the brand logo will appear in the center of the ring at major shows such as WrestleMania and Money in the Bank.

However, Mick Foley was one hundred percent against the idea and urged the company not to go forward with Prime Hydration drink on the wrestling mat. Matt Cardona (fka Zack Ryder) asked the 58-year-old legend to "drink some Prime, get in shape, and wrestle him."

Responding to the former United States Champion on Instagram, The King of Hardcore mentioned that he only drinks The Rock's ZOA Energy.

Only time will tell if Foley will get in better shape to wrestle one last brutal death match with an opponent of his choice in 2025.

Do you want to see Mick Foley's last match in WWE? Sound off using the discuss button.