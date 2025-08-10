WWE Hall of Famer NOT surprised at Bret Hart's "outspoken" words about Hulk Hogan (Exclusive)

Bret Hart recently made some shocking comments about Hulk Hogan, surprising the WWE community. However, Hall of Famer Teddy Long was apparently not taken aback at Bret's words.

Bret Hart has rarely minced words, and his disdain for Hulk Hogan has often been clear. However, fans and veterans were surprised to see that even though Hogan passed away only recently, Bret did not shy away from speaking up against him for all the alleged problems the Hulkster had caused him.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine hosted by Mac Davis, WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long defended Bret and claimed that he was a "great guy" nevertheless. He said:

"Well, you know, Bret's gonna be Bret. That's just the bottom line. Bret's a hell of a nice guy, what a great guy. I mean, anytime I am on a signing or something and I know he is there, I'll make it, I'll go out of my way to meet him and talk to him. So Bret's just gonna be Bret, all I can tell you. He is outspoken..." [2:15 onwards]

Another WWE legend also made some comments about Hulk Hogan

The Hulkster's passing certainly caught people by surprise. Speaking about the legend, Vince Russo claimed that his relationship with the former would have been better if not for Eric Bischoff.

On The Wrestling Outlaws, the former WWE head writer said:

"I think I would have had a great relationship with Hulk if it wasn't for Eric (Bischoff). There is no doubt in my mind. You know, Eric didn't like me, so, of course, he fed that to Hulk, and it made it very, very difficult. However, Chris, what I will remember is, there were times in TNA where I was on the phone with Hulk, one on one, just the two of us. And, bro, everytime I was on the phone with him, just the two of us, bro, he was always great to me." [0:57 onwards]

Hogan passed away due to cardiac arrest at the age of 71. His demise has left a hole in the pro-wrestling business that is unlikely to be filled anytime soon.

