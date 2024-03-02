WWE Hall of Famer offers to help Roman Reigns if The Rock betrays him: "Let me know if u need backup"

Roman Reigns might be The Tribal Chief for now, but there have been signs The Rock could end it all. This week's episode of SmackDown hinted at tension between the two cousins, following speculation over The Great One's intentions beforehand.

The People's Champion got the wrestling world talking by pointing to the sky in an 'L' shape, which may be an indication that he isn't all in with Reigns at The Head of the Table. The Rock could betray the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion and kick him out of The Bloodline.

Ahead of SmackDown last night, one of Roman Reigns' friends seemed concerned after noticing The Brahma Bull's point. Warrior Award recipient Jarrius "JJ" Robertson shares a special bond with The Tribal Chief, who even called him the "OG Honorary Uce."

He quote-tweeted Reigns' post about his appearance on Friday night, sending a message of concern to him. JJ told The Big Uce to let him know if he needs backup against the Hollywood megastar:

"I got to be honest @WWERomanReigns - little nervous about @TheRock’s intentions - bro holding up an L. Let me know if u need backup," tweeted Jarrius.

Jarrius Robertson was among the inductees at the 2018 WWE Hall of Fame, receiving the Warrior Award. This was because of the incredible spirit the young fan has shown despite living with biliary atresia, a rare chronic liver disease that has slowed his growth. He also underwent multiple liver transplants and remained positive through it all.

Roman Reigns and The Rock are set to main event Night One of WrestleMania 40

In another hint towards a potential betrayal, The Rock dictated the terms of his and Roman Reigns' tag team match against Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes. Once confirmed, it will likely headline Night One of WrestleMania 40.

Based on the stakes, both outcomes play into The Great One's hands. If he and Reigns lose, The Bloodline is completely barred from ringside for The Tribal Chief's match against The American Nightmare on Night Two. And if they win, it will be Bloodline Rules.

The Rock will have control of the situation and can ensure Roman Reigns loses the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship in Philadelphia, one way or another. Maybe The Big Uce does need to give a call to his boy JJ!

