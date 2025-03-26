WWE Hall of Famer officially confirms return at WrestleMania 41; he was last seen in 2021 

A multi-time WWE Champion recently confirmed that he would be present at WrestleMania 41 just weeks ahead of the April 19-20 show. In a recent interview, Ric Flair revealed that he would be attending the premium live event.

The Nature Boy is one of the most decorated stars in pro wrestling, having won the world championship a staggering 16 times. However, Flair's record is in danger of being surpassed by John Cena, who is tied with him at 16 reigns. Cena will challenge Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Title at WrestleMania 41.

Flair has now confirmed that he would be in attendance to witness the historic moment at Allegiant Stadium in Nevada. The Hall of Famer's last WWE appearance took place in 2021.

In a recent chat with TMZ, Ric Flair said the following about attending WrestleMania 41:

"Hell yeah, I’m going there! I’m going to the pool party with you, what do you mean?” Flair said.

Ric Flair addresses John Cena's comments from WWE RAW

In the same interview, The Nature Boy gave his take on John Cena taking shots at him on this week's RAW. For those unaware, Cena said fans would forget about Flair once he became a 17-time world champion. In response, Ric Flair said that his fans had been behind him for over five decades now and would always have his back.

"I'm just glad I'm alive after the life I've led to even hear it. But I've got news for John, they've been trying to get rid of the 'Woo' for 50 years. The 'Woo' ain't going away, neither is Ric Flair, and the odds of him winning the 17th world title are astronomical," Flair said.

It remains to be seen in what capacity Ric Flair will feature at WrestleMania 41. The global juggernaut has yet to make an official announcement on his appearance.

