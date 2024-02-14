WWE Hall of Famer has one-word reaction to brutal Shane McMahon moment

A WWE Hall of Famer had a fitting reaction to one of the most brutal bumps of Shane McMahon's career.

Shane O'Mac was not a technical wrestler but has put together a lot of great moments due to his fearlessness. He could steal the show with his death-defying bumps from a great height or even with just a Coast-to-Coast.

One of his greatest matches was against Kurt Angle at the 2001 King of the Ring event in East Rutherford, New Jersey. It was a brutal Street Fight that involved a variety of weapons, and it was just full of jaw-dropping moments.

In a recent post on his Instagram stories, Kurt Angle shared a clip of his Street Fight against Shane McMahon. The WWE Hall of Famer reacted to the video featuring the final moments of the match when he hit the Angle Slam from the top rope on Shane O'Mac.

"BOOM!!!!!!!!!!!" Angle wrote.

Kurt Angle shared this on his Instagram account.

It should be pointed out that Kurt Angle wrestled three times at the 2001 King of the Ring. Angle defeated Christian early in the event in the semifinals of the KOTR tournament before losing to Edge in the final. He ended the night with a huge win over Shane McMahon.

Kurt Angle and Shane McMahon went to the hospital after their Street Fight

In an interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Bill Apter in December 2022, Kurt Angle shared that he and Shane McMahon had to go to the hospital after their brutal Street Fight at King of the Ring.

They suffered injuries during the match but were very happy to have stolen the show.

"He [Shane McMahon] took quite a beating when I wrestled him at the King of the Ring in 2001, and we both ended up in the hospital that night," Angle said. "And you know what crazy is? We're in the hospital. We're both on a wheelchair. We are dumb as well as we are high-fiving each other and saying, 'Ohh, we stole the show.' Meanwhile, we are here with injuries in the hospital, and we are nursing our injuries. But we are just so excited about the match that we are forgetting about the injuries we had." [From 05:20 to 05:45]

