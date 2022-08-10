WWE Hall of Famer isn't open to Ric Flair-style final match

New World Order founding member Kevin Nash says that he has zero interest in having a Ric Flair-like final match". Citing both his physical health and lack of desire for it.

On July 31st, Nature Boy Ric Flair competed in what was dubbed his "Final Match" in Nashville, TN. The 16-time World Champion squared off against Jay Lethal and Jeff Jarrett in a tag team bout alongside his son-in-law and current AEW star, Andrade El Idolo.

During the latest edition of Kevin Nash's Kliq This podcast, he was asked if he would ever consider wrestling again; an idea that the former WWE and WCW champion immediately crushed. Going as far as to say that a company could even offer him "Saudi money" and he would refuse it.

"No, I don't. The f**king thought of my f**king rickety ass body hitting that f**king wood. Like nah man and not even for f**king Saudi money. You come with me the half a million bucks let me take two bumps, f**k you. What am I gonna do with that? Let me put that in the bank with the rest of my f**king money I don't spend." - Kevin Nash, (H/T WrestlingNews.co)

Kevin Nash's last official match took place in 2016, when he squared off against Kennedy Kendrick at the Legends Of Wrestling Entertainment Dome Show. His last official WWE bout came in the form of his participation in the 2014 Royal Rumble match.

Kevin Nash gave his candid thoughts on Ric Flair's "final match"

During the same episode of his podcast, Nash also spoke about his thoughts on Ric Flair's final match. Nash admitted that he made the decision not to personally attend the tag team match, but instead watched it at home. The WWE Hall of Famer noted that he couldn't bear to watch anything bad happen to Flair, citing the fact that he is still not completely over the loss of wrestling legend - and best friend - Scott Hall.

"I did not have a good feeling. I didn't want to see something happen, I wanted to have the comfort of 550 miles between me and that arena. I'm not in any way over Scott, nor will I ever be. And it was too soon for me to have to start to wrap my head around the fact that something could physically happen to my friend and I would f**king sit there and like, and be there and it's like, I got the nose up on this last one. I don't need to f**king this next one is going to be Patsy Cline. You know." - Kevin Nash, (H/T WrestlingNews.co)

While many felt the match was the perfect end to the illustrious career of the Nature Boy Ric Flair, the 73 year old recently said that he was frustrated that he dubbed the event his "last match". During a discussion on the To Be The Man podcast, Ric Flair revealed that he was offered a match in Puerto Rico. However, the former NWA champion made it clear that he turned the offer down.

"I wish I hadn't said it was my last match. That’s gonna get heat. Hell, they wanted me to wrestle in Puerto Rico in Saturday night. I said 'Guys, I cannot get in the ring one week later.' And the guy looked at me and said 'Well, you know what, could retire in Puerto Rico can't you?' No, no, no that's not the point," said Flair. (9:15-9:33)

