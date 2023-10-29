WWE Hall of Famer opens up about his struggles before making it big

A WWE Hall of Famer recently revealed how his journey to the Stamford-based company was filled with numerous struggles.

The name in question is The Great Khali, who made an appearance at the Superstar Spectacle in India earlier this year. The Indian superstar made his entrance amidst loud cheers. The former World Champion last competed in a WWE ring at the Greatest Royal Rumble in Saudi in 2018.

The Great Khali recently spoke to Time Today. In a candid interview, the 51-year-old talked about the struggles he faced getting into the world of professional wrestling. The Hall Of Famer revealed how he earned a name for himself in a completely unknown surrounding. (quotes translated from Hindi to English).

"[Competing in] WWE isn't as easy as people think. You have to struggle a lot for wrestling. Leaving your country, sacrificing your dreams, making a name for yourself in a place where no one knows you, and especially in a field that has no other person from our country, India, is very difficult. It feels good when people appreciate you. They say, 'Khali Sir, you're India's pride, and you've done a lot for India'. All the struggles fade away in front of that[appreciation from the fans]," he said [From 00:02 to 01:00].

The Hall of Famer added:

"I went to the USA in 2000 for the first time. I learned wrestling properly there... I struggled a lot for a year. I couldn't see a future ahead as I didn't know English that well back then. And there were no friends, no place to live, no car, no nothing. I struggled for a year like this. And I consider myself fortunate to get work right after that in WWE in wrestling. After 2001, I went to Japan and wrestled there for four years. It's even worse there as no one knows English... I worked there for four years. I did a Hollywood movie. After the movie, I returned to wrestling with WWE." [From 01:03 to 02:50]

You can watch the entire Hindi Interview below:

Natalya would love to see The Great Khali return to WWE

The Great Khali shares a great bond with Natalya. The two have been vocal about their friendship. Ahead of the Superstar Spectacle in India, Natalya talked about her old friend.

Speaking to Sportskeeda Wrestling, the former Women's Champion opened up about her friendship with the Hall Of Famer. She also stated that she would love the Indian wrestler to return to the company.

"I would love for The Great Khali to come back. He's a very good friend of mine, he's beloved in India, and he's also a WWE Hall of Famer, but he's so special, and he's such a special person, and you think about the work he's done in WWE, and the work he's done in Hollywood," Natalya said.

