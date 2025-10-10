WWE Hall of Famer pitches storyline to debut Rey Mysterio's family member: "Get us out on that" (Exclusive)

WWE legend Rey Mysterio recently commented on his daughter's plans, which fans took as an indication of her impending debut in the pro-wrestling ring. According to Hall of Famer Teddy Long, her first storyline needs to have her family involved.
Considering how Rey's son, Dominik, is already a major name in the wrestling circles, albeit as a heel, a feud between the two could be the perfect way to bring in Aalyah. Teddy suggests that Rey's daughter could act as a mediator during the intense confrontation between Rey and Dominik on the show.
Speaking on The Wrestling Time Machine, hosted by Mac Davis, the WWE Hall of Famer laid out his ideas and said:
"If it was me, I would keep it in the family, you know? I'd maybe have Rey and Dominik get into it there once again, you know what I mean? And you know, finally Rey's just had it with him, you know and he is just, 'Hey I am just giving you one more chance man, I didn't raise you like that.' And Dominik is just, maybe he grabs Rey, you know what I mean, oh my God, now you are gonna hit your father. And now here comes Aalyah, she steps in right there, you know brand new... And she grabs him and [says] 'Come on, what are you doing,' and get us out on that."
The WWE Hall of Famer doesn't think Aalyah will be able to surpass Dominik Mysterio
According to Teddy Long, Dominik is extremely talented in the wrestling business, which makes it unlikely that Aalyah will be able to be a bigger star than him.
Speaking on the same episode of The Wrestling Time Machine, the WWE Hall of Famer stated:
"Well, you never know. Because I mean, there are two people there that's got it in their blood. They have grown up with it their whole entire life, that's all they have seen. So I wouldn't be surprised at all. She probably wouldn't be bigger than Dominik."
As of now, only time will tell what Aalyah plans to do next.
