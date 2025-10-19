WWE Hall of Famer points out the biggest problem Triple H is facing with booking (Exclusive)

WWE has recently seen some decline in ratings and viewership, which some attribute to Triple H's booking. However, Hall of Famer Teddy Long thinks that booking is much harder now than it was before due to the plethora of shows and events in the company.

Over the years, the Stamford-based promotion has seen new shows added to its schedule, like Saturday Night's Main Event. According to Teddy Long, booking for so many shows as opposed to fewer shows in the past presents its own problems, which affects structuring and storylines for the stars.

Speaking on the latest episode of The Wrestling Time Machine hosted by Mac Davis, the WWE Hall of Famer stated:

"That's because there is so much of it now. That's why. There's so much, I mean, God you, and you all know good it's just a whole lot. And it's hard to book. And knowing the used guys, you know the way they should be used, when it's so much going on."

Bill Apter has also defended Triple H's leadership in WWE

According to veteran journalist Bill Apter, the Stamford-based promotion is not exactly struggling as some tend to believe.

Speaking on the same episode of The Wrestling Time Machine, Apter talked about how Triple H had ensured financial profits over the years despite seeing a dwindling viewership for the product. He said:

"Wait wait wait, WWE is not struggling. Look at the amount of money that they are (bringing in)... Well they have lost a million or 2 million people, but they are still getting 1.5 million people. So..." (0:39 onwards)

As of now, it remains to be seen what steps Triple H plans to take next.

