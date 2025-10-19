"WWE is not struggling" - Veteran defends Triple H after recent unfortunate news (Exclusive)

WWE has seemingly been struggling as of late, in terms of viewership and ratings. However, veteran journalist Bill Apter thinks that this does not mean the company is struggling.
The Stamford-based promotion's shows have seen a decline in viewership recently, with the most concerning deterioration being that of RAW. Nevertheless, Bill Apter believes that the company is doing great in the financial sense, which should be the most important metric.
Speaking on The Wrestling Time Machine hosted by Mac Davis, the veteran journalist defended Triple H's leadership and stated:
"Wait wait wait, WWE is not struggling. Look at the amount of money that they are (bringing in)... Well they have lost a million or 2 million people, but they are still getting 1.5 million people. So..."
He also added:
"Netflix doesn't have ratings per se. It's how many people are watching it and you know, they love WWE. So, I don't know. I don't feel the same way."
Vince Russo has also commented on WWE's decline
According to wrestling veteran Vince Russo, the viewership decline of the Stamford-based promotion started as early as 2000.
Speaking on an episode of Legion of RAW, the veteran explained his reasoning and said:
"Bro, the ratings were declining, like literally starting in 2000. It's been a long time. People don't analyze this. They're doing three million people, not only are they doing the three million people globally, they're doing the three million people over the course of a week. Over the course of seven days, they're drawing that number. So if you go back and watch this over, that counts." [From 27:25 onwards]
As of now, it remains to be seen how Triple H handles the situation.
