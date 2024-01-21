WWE Hall of Famer could potentially become the Vice President of the USA, according to Bill Apter (Exclusive)

A WWE Hall of Famer could potentially be on his way to become the Vice President of the United States of America, according to legendary wrestling journalist Bill Apter.

With the 2024 United States presidential election season in full swing, politician Donald Trump recently took it upon himself to speak highly of Glenn Jacobs, also known as Kane. For those unaware, Jacobs is currently serving as the Republican Mayor of Knox County, Tennessee. Trump also mentioned The Undertaker, heaping praise on the talent of The Brothers of Destruction.

While speaking on the latest episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Time Machine podcast hosted by Mac Davis, legendary wrestling journalist Bill Apter stated his belief that Donald Trump's appreciation could be an indication that Glenn Jacobs, also known as Kane, was heading up the political ladder.

"When he (Donald Trump) came on and he acknowledged Glenn Jacobs as Kane, what if he made him...What if Glenn Jacobs became the perfect 'Kane-didate' for Vice President, 'Kane-didate,'" Bill Apter said. [7:20 - 7:36]

It should be noted that Donald Trump is also a WWE Hall of Famer, which may make him more understanding of how hard pro wrestlers work in their careers.

The WWE legend has previously shown his support for Donald Trump

It is quite clear that both Glenn Jacobs, also known as Kane, and Donald Trump share a lot of similar values, leading to mutual respect between them.

A few months ago, The Big Red Machine had taken to social media to publicly show his support for Trump as the latter attempted to gain traction for his re-election as the President of the United States of America.

"If we stay on the current path, America will continue to decline and, ultimately, be relegated to the dustbin of history. The only candidate for President who can reverse that trajectory is Donald Trump. My op-ed with @KDCodyTN," Glenn Jacobs shared.

As of now, it remains to be seen whether Bill Apter's prediction about the WWE legend's future will turn out to be true.

