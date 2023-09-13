WWE Hall of Famer praises The Bloodline's Paul Heyman, hilariously describes his smell

A WWE Hall of Famer sent a message to Paul Heyman for his 58th birthday last Monday. He had nothing but praise of The Bloodline's Wise Man, who apparently smells like fine leather.

On a recent episode of the Oh You Didn't Know podcast, Road Dogg greeted Heyman for his birthday. He also thought that Heyman was part of the Mt. Rushmore of wrestling managers.

"He looks freaking great. He's on top of his game," Road Dogg said. "Paul Heyman, happy birthday to you, sir. You look great, you smell terrific, and congratulations on all your success."

He added:

"I don't know what else to say besides he's definitely on the Mount Rushmore thing. The other three are debatable, but I don't think he is."

Touching back on the subject of Heyman's smell, Road Dogg hilariously described it. The six-time Tag Team champion revealed that it's a combination of several scents.

"Like fine leather. Mahogany. Maybe cherry mahogany and a bit of lilac. It's rich," Road Dogg said. [H/T Wrestling Inc.]

Paul Heyman to the WWE Hall of Fame?

On a recent episode of Busted Open Radio, Tommy Dreamer thought that Paul Heyman should be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame. Dreamer explained why Heyman deserves the honor, calling him the G.O.A.T. of wrestling managers.

"Paul because he's the greatest manager of all time," Dreamer said. "Statistically, I can prove that. He also created this thing called ECW, and it came a lot from his mind. He would listen to myself and others and he has a brilliant mind."

There's no question that Heyman is among the greatest managers of all time. He even believes he's the G.O.A.T, saying so in an appearance on ESPN's First Take last month.

