WWE Hall of Famer Road Dogg cheered for an upcoming bout between Sami Zayn and Butch after tonight's SmackDown announcement. Next week on the blue brand, Honorary Uce Sami Zayn will take on the former NXT UK Champion Butch in the first round of the SmackDown World Cup.

The winner of this match will advance to the World Cup semi-finals to receive a shot at the Intercontinental Championship. Brian James, aka Road Dogg, couldn't keep up his excitement for an excellent match between the Celtic Briton and the Canadian.

Here's what the WWE Hall of Famer praised about the following match:

"This match will be INCREDIBLE," Road Dogg tweeted.

Will Sami Zayn bring another gold title in The Bloodline?

Honorary Uce was absent from this week's SmackDown as The Usos beat The New Day to retain the Undisputed Tag Team Championship.

However, during the commentary, Michael Cole revealed that Honorary Uce was absent because of personal reasons this week. There's a reason why nowadays, the WWE Universe and many others are thrilled to see Sami on television.

#SmackDown Michael Cole mentions that Sami Zayn is away with a personal reason. Michael Cole mentions that Sami Zayn is away with a personal reason.#SmackDown

Honorary Uce has proven to be an oasis in the desert for The Bloodline story. In addition, his promos with Jey Uso have also been a vital part of the story. Sami has gained Roman Reigns' trust to be a part of The Bloodline. The former Intercontinental Champion revitalized the plot of The Bloodline that has gone on for over two years.

The Tribal Chief has high hopes from the Honorary Uce, with him being a part of the SmackDown World Cup for the IC title shot. The Head of the Table definitely wants to bring another gold title to his family.

As of now, Mexico's Santos defeated Shinsuke Nakamura to advance into the semi-finals of the inaugural SmackDown World Cup. The Monster Among Men Braun Strowman quickly took down Jinder Mahal to earn his shot for the Intercontinental Championship.

The other two first-round matches will take place on next week's blue brand, featuring Mustafa Ali against Ricochet and Sami Zayn against Butch.

Who do you think will receive a future title shot against the Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER? Sound off in the comment section below.

