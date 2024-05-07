WWE Hall of Famer predicts blockbuster dream match between The new Bloodline and real-life Bloodline members

The new Bloodline made a daunting statement at WWE Backlash France when Tanga Loa joined the fray to strengthen the faction under Solo Sikoa's leadership. A Hall of Famer spoke highly of the new group and predicted a blockbuster match against their previous stablemates.

Tama Tonga and Tanga Loa are no strangers to tag team wrestling, as they were known as the Guerrillas of Destiny (G.O.D.) in New Japan Wrestling and won titles on multiple occasions. After the event in France, Bubba Ray Dudley spoke highly of the stable, and Tonga and Loa.

Speaking on Busted Open Radio, the WWE Hall of Famer spoke highly of the duo. He stated the stars will make a significant impact on the ongoing Bloodline story and the company's tag team division.

"Tama Tonga and Tanga Loa have been doing this for a long time in Japan. On and off in New Japan. Listen, being in New Japan is great, but the top of the food chain is World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE). I believe they are where they belong. I think they're going to make a significant impact in The Bloodline story. I think they're going to make a significant impact one day in the tag division. (From 21:40 to 22:05)

Bubba Ray Dudley also predicted a dream match between The Usos and G.O.D.

"One day, I'm hoping to see a dream tag team match, G.O.D, aka Guerrillas of Destiny, which I don't think they're being called in the WWE. Tama Tonga and Tanga Loa versus The Usos." (From 22:10 to 22:25)

10-time WWE Tag Team Champion on if Solo Sikoa is the real Tribal Chief of The Bloodline

The crowning of Solo Sikoa as the new Tribal Chief has been questionable, as Roman Reigns never passed the title to Sikoa before going on a hiatus following the events of WrestleMania XL in Philadelphia.

Meanwhile, Jey Uso recently stated that he only sees Roman Reigns as The Tribal Chief of The Bloodline. Speaking on Gorilla Position, Main Event Jey spoke about Reigns and Sikoa's recent actions.

"For me, Roman Reigns will always be my Tribal Chief. I learned from him, you know. He's the one who brought us to the promised land. Now, you know, snakes wanna step up. Solo Sikoa is a big hitter, man. So, I'm just glad I'm not on Fridays no more, Uce, you know what I'm saying?

Jey Uso had a small interaction with Solo Sikoa, Tama Tonga, and Tanga Loa in France during WWE Backlash 2024.

What are your thoughts on The new Bloodline? Sound off!

If you use quotes from the article, please credit Busted Open Radio and provide an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

