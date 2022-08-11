WWE Hall of Famer prepared to follow in Ric Flair’s footsteps for one more match

WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair famously wrestled in his last match on SummerSlam weekend at a pay-per-view dedicated to the occasion.

The trend of wrestlers in their 60s and 70s making in-ring returns is set to continue with another WWE Hall of Famer, The Honky Tonk Man (real name Roy Ferris), recently confirming he will be stepping back into the squared-circle.

Ferris, who is the cousin of legendary Memphis-wrestler and WWE commentator Jerry "The King" Lawler, is most famously known for being the longest-reigning Intercontinental Champion in WWE history. He held the iconic title for 64 weeks in 1987-88. He was inducted into the company's Hall of Fame in 2019.

The legend last wrestled in November 2019 in a battle royal at the WildKat Revolution Rumble event. He recently took to Twitter to confirm his return to wrestling by posting a picture of himself putting on knee guards with the caption -

"HTM preparing for one more match!" The Honky Tonk Man tweeted

The 69-year-old, who played the gimmick of a rockstar impersonating Elvis Prestley, never actually announced his retirement. Unlike Ric Flair, who has now twice returned from retirement. Speaking of which -

WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair wishes he didn't retire after his last match

The Nature Boy teamed up with his son-in-law Andrade El Idolo to take on Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal on July 31 as part of the Ric Flair's Last Match pay-per-view. He had previously announced that the match would be the final chapter of his career. He now regrets announcing that it was his final match.

Flair first retired in 2008 at WrestleMania 24 against Shawn Michaels in what was the perfect sendoff to his legendary career. He then debuted for TNA (now IMPACT Wrestling) and wrestled his last match there in 2011, before unofficially retiring. Now aged 73, he came back from retirement to wrestle in one final match (presumably).

Speaking on the To Be The Man podcast, the 16-time World Champion revealed that he was offered to wrestle a match in Puerto Rico last weekend, just a week after his "last match." And that he regrets announcing retirement.

"I wish I hadn't said it was my last match. That’s gonna get heat. Hell, they wanted me to wrestle in Puerto Rico in Saturday night. I said 'Guys, I cannot get in the ring one week later.' And the guy looked at me and said 'Well, you know what, could retire in Puerto Rico can't you?' No, no, no that's not the point," said Flair. (9:15-9:33)

While watching the likes of The Honky Tonk Man and Ric Flair in a ring at their age might be nostalgic for some, the legends may be risking their health for the entertainment of fans.

Did a team of brothers from outside WWE just challenge The Usos? Click here for more, guys.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Brandon Nell