WWE Hall of Famer proclaims appearance at RAW is XXX next week

WWE RAW turns 30 next week, and the Stamford-based company is looking to bring in a number of legends.

A WWE Hall of Famer has proclaimed that he will be there at the red brand's celebration, which is looking to be a big event. The company is already advertising several segments for the show.

Jerry Lawler tweeted earlier today that he will 'see you all next week,' making it official himself. Whilst WWE has already announced his appearance on RAW, often times in the past we have seen due to unforeseen or unavoidable circumstances, the advertised names don't show.

With The King making it official himself, he will certainly be there. It remains to be seen in what capacity the company will use him.

WWE RAW is XXX will feature segments and contests that is must-see

Ahead of the monumental show next week, WWE announced a massive tag team bout between The Usos and The Judgment Day's Dominik Mysterio and Damien Priest.

For the first time in a while, there is a legit possibility that Jimmy and Jey Uso will finally drop the RAW Tag Team Championships. The duo have been double champions since defeating RK-Bro in May last year to win the red brand's tag titles.

Becky Lynch and Bayley will compete inside a Steel Cage. These two women are reliable superstars and the company knows this. If given a good amount of time, they can steal the show.

Austin Theory is set to defend the United States Title against the winner of a Six-Pack Challenge. The match will feature Seth Rollins, The Miz, Dolph Ziggler, Baron Corbin, The Judgment Day's Finn Balor, and Bobby Lashley.

Lastly, an 'Acknowledgment Ceremony' has been announced, which could close the show, with every generation member of The Bloodline to be present.

Will The Rock be left out only to return to the Royal Rumble event a few days later? Sound off in the comments section below on your picks for likely winners and possible outcomes in the segments at RAW is XXX.

