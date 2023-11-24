WWE Hall of Famer puts Ric Flair on notice as he mentions the latter has his own marijuana brand

WWE Hall of Famer Rob Van Dam recently shared his honest opinion on working alongside Ric Flair during his time in the company.

Van Dam was last seen inside the squared circle back in the August 29th, 2015 episode of Friday Night SmackDown, where he faced Seth Rollins in a singles match. Following that, Van Dam made an appearance on July 22, 2019 episode of RAW for the special RAW Reunion.

While speaking in an interview on the "1 of a King" podcast, the WWE Hall of Famer spoke about the time when he had worked with Ric. He went on to criticize Flair's former gimmick and stated that he wasn't a fan of that sort of entertainment back then.

“Yea, I'm glad we got footage of RVD wrestling with Flair. I like him now too, but even when I was there, even, you know, like, I don't know. Everyone treated him like, I really can't, to go back into that state of mind, I feel like I'd be rehashing talking sh*t, but, you know, because I keep it real on my podcast, you know, I don't mean any sh*t talking by this, but back then at that time when I was in the competitive mindset and had the ego that I had, I felt that a lot of the boys kissed his a**, laughed because he would wear his robe at the bar, maybe with not much underneath and I just thought, I would roll my eyes at that. It wasn't entertaining to me."

The WWE Hall of Famer detailed:

"He wasn't my hero growing up. Hulk Hogan was because we only got WWF whereas people in the south, Ric Flair was there Hulk Hogan. That's how I always thought it, and you know, just even backstage, there's a story that I won't get into, but let's just say I thought he was a stooge at one point, that he stooged on me for smoking, Mr. Ric Flair that now has his own marijuana brand." (H/T- Wrestling News)

WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair thinks WWE is upset with him moving to AEW

WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair recently mentioned that some of the WWE stars are upset with him moving to AEW.

While speaking in an interview with Shannon Sharpe on Club Shay Shay, Flair asserted that he isn't doing anything irrelevant, and changing companies shouldn't matter, as it is his work at the end of the day. He also spoke about how AEW has its own pros and cons.

The veteran continued:

“I think some people are upset with me now that I went to work at AEW. I don’t know why. If you’re acknowledging, and you think I’ve contributed to the business, and I know I have because I hear it every day, you would think they would let me do whatever I want to do. As long as it doesn’t affect them. I’m not going to get on TV and say, ‘AEW is better,’ I’m not doing something stupid. I’m just working. That’s all I know how to do. They’re mad. Not mad, but they did something… I’ll tell you off camera.”

It would be exciting to see if Ric Flair will make any more sporadic appearances in WWE in the future.

