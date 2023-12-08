WWE Hall of Famer reacts to Dutch Mantell's comments about him (Exclusive)

Former WWE personality Dutch Mantell's recent comments have elicited a response from Hall of Famer Teddy Long.

Mantell had recently talked about Teddy on his podcast Story Time with Dutch Mantell. He had stated that he was delighted to see how the Hall of Famer was appreciated in WWE, especially after all the hard work he put in on the independent circuit.

Speaking on the latest episode of Sportskeeda's Wrestling Time Machine podcast hosted by Mac Davis, Teddy Long reciprocated the respect:

"Him and I were great friends, you know what I mean. We got along, we didn't really never had any problems. That's why I said when Dutch made a comment about me, I knew it had to be true. It came from the heart cause Dutch didn't have to do that. We weren't like buddy buddy. We didn't ride together or go to the bar together. We just spoke in passing; sometimes, he'd be talking to someone, and maybe I'd step in and be a part of the conversation... Thank God for Dutch man. " [8:09 onwards]

The WWE Hall of Famer recently talked about Randy Orton's potential heel turn

With Randy Orton back in action, the possibilities with his booking are seemingly endless. Teddy Long has speculated a particular storyline that may unfold if the Viper turns heel soon.

Speaking on The Wrestling Time Machine hosted by Mac Davis, Teddy Long laid out the plans for a possible feud between Cody Rhodes and Randy Orton.

"I want to say this: If they're going to go heel with [Randy] Orton, there's no better way to go than Cody [Rhodes], his student. 'I was here before you. Now you pop in, and you're getting all this attention. What about me? They promised me a shot at the world title. What happened to that? There's a lot of stuff [Randy Orton] can gripe about." (2:51 - 3:16)

Currently, only time will tell how WWE will handle Randy Orton's new run in the coming weeks.

