"He was over" - WWE Legend gives his honest thoughts on Teddy Long

Former WWE manager Dutch Mantell has given his honest thoughts on former SmackDown General Manager Teddy Long.

Though he began his stint in WWE as a referee, Long soon became a heel manager. He managed the likes of Mark Henry, D'Lo Brown, and former WWE Women's Champion Jazz. Following this, he transitioned to his most iconic on-screen role, that of the SmackDown General Manager, a duty he carried out on and off between 2004 and 2012.

On the Story Time with Dutch Mantell YouTube Channel, the former Zeb Colter discussed that Teddy had spent a long time working the territories as a referee before later becoming a manager in WWE. He also noted how much the WWE audience loved Long, and praised how entertaining he was. Plus, he was happy about how Teddy's WWE run paid him back for his years of low-paid work in the indies.

"He was over. Teddy Long was entertaining. He was entertaining as h*ll, and I'm glad for him because he worked a lot of years not making much money, and then he got there. I guess it kinda paid him back for his years of service," Dutch said. (0:53 - 1:10)

Teddy Long made the news recently

The former SmackDown General Manager also made the news recently for a very bizarre reason.

Several WWE and AEW Superstars, as well as some notable independent circuit talent were blocked by him on Twitter. He also set his tweets to protected at this time. This, Teddy later explained, was due to his Twitter account being hacked.

Long also recently announced his wife's passing, which Mantell also mentioned in the above clip. Sportskeeda would like to extend its sympathies to Teddy Long at this time.

