"Not her" - WWE Hall of Famer reacts to Rhea Ripley joining forces with Edge at WrestleMania Backlash

WWE veteran Edge joined forces with Rhea Ripley at WrestleMania Backlash, and Beth Phoenix has given her take on the interesting development.

The Rated R Superstar squared off against AJ Styles at the show in a rematch from WrestleMania 38. Towards the end of the bout, Ripley appeared in disguise and assisted the WWE Hall of Famer defeat Styles in controversial fashion.

Edge's wife, Beth Phoenix, has now reacted to The Nightmare joining Judgment Day. Going by her tweet, it seems that The Glamazon wasn't a fan of Ripley embracing the dark side. Beth tweeted:

“Not her” (with a sad emoji)

Before WrestleMania Backlash, Ripley had turned heel after attacking Liv Morgan. The former RAW Women's Champion briefly teamed up with Morgan as the duo unsuccessfully challenged for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship.

At WrestleMania 38, Edge was assisted by Damian Priest in his match against AJ Styles. The latter's interference helped The Rated-R Superstar secure a big win at the Showcase of the Immortals and also marked the inception of the Judgment Day faction.

Edge picked up another massive win over AJ Styles at WrestleMania Backlash

Shortly after WrestleMania Backlash, Rhea Ripley took to Twitter to break her silence in regards to her joining the Judgment Day faction. The Nightmare wrote the following on social media:

Let’s do it. Let’s BURN it all. JudgmentDay #WWEBacklash

At the same show, Edge successfully defeated AJ Styles with assistance from the former NXT Women's Champion. With Damian Priest banned from the ringside, it seemed The Rated-R Superstar didn't have a numbers advantage, but that wasn't the case, as he seemingly planned out everything beforehand.

The Archer of Infamy also made his presence felt as he made his way down to the ring in hopes of helping his stablemate but was eventually attacked by Finn Balor.

As for the Judgment Day faction, the group currently seems stronger than ever but could still recruit a few members down the road.

Several reports have suggested that Ciampa could join The Master Manipulator at some point in the near future. It will be interesting to see which other stars make their way into the evil stable.

