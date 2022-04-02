Edge set to get his own stable; potential member revealed - Reports

Edge is currently set to take on AJ Styles on WrestleMania Sunday, a dream match coming to life for most WWE fans. The recent heel turn of The Rated-R Superstar has been a fun surprise for fans and has added a new layer to the Hall of Famer's character.

According to an exclusive report by Fightful's Sean Ross Sapp, Edge's new heel persona has WWE's creative team mulling over the idea of giving him his very own stable shortly following WrestleMania. In his report, Sapp details how individuals in WWE are high on The Rated-R Superstar's current character and want to add another facet to his story.

Little is known about what the stable would be called, how it would form, or exactly who would be in it. However, Sapp reports that several names have been tossed around as future stable members, including former United States Champion Damian Priest.

While there has been no clear indication from WWE or the Rated-R Superstar that this is happening, however Edge's dramatic shift in character change would lead one to believe that it's not just for one match.

This would not be the first stable that he has been involved with in WWE, throughout his career The Hall of Famer has been in a number of stables including: The Brood, La Familia, and Rated RKO.

The former world champion turned heel once again in late February, hitting AJ Styles with a low-blow and 2 con-chair-tos in the process. Following AJ Styles' challenge to the veteran for a match at WrestleMania 38. Since then, Edge has showcased a much darker character than fans are used to; even changing his iconic theme song.

Randy Orton credits Edge with helping him turning his career around

During a recent appearance on the Pat McAfee podcast, 14-time World Champion Randy Orton spoke about his current role in WWE and how The Hall of Famer played a huge role in helping him turn his attitude around since the Rated-R Superstar's in-ring return in the 2020 Royal Rumble.

"Having Edge come back and having a person that mentored me and I looked up to, that bigger brother figure that I haven't had for a decade. Now all of a sudden I have this guy - 'Oh wow! Can you help me with this?' Instead of everyone coming to me or instead make me feel like I don't have someone to talk to - now I've got Edge." said Randy Orton

The Rated-R Superstar and Randy Orton had an intense feud shortly following his return to WWE programming, clashing at WrestleMania 36 and at WrestleMania Backlash in 2020. The two would run into each other again at the 2021 Royal Rumble, where the former tag team partners would be the last two in the rumble before Orton would eventually be eliminated.

