WWE Hall of Famer Alundra Blayze (aka Madusa) recently reacted to a viral video of a fight in a diner.

Blayze was the face of women's wrestling in WWE/F in the early-to-mid 1990s, even winning the Women's Championship three times. After jumping ship to WCW in the most dramatic way possible by throwing the WWF Women's Championship in a trash can on live TV, she became the first female Cruiserweight Champion in company history.

After a successful career in wrestling, the 58-year-old transitioned into the Monster Truck business under her WCW name Medusa, winning trophies and championships there as well.

Alundra recently took to Twitter to react to a viral clip from a Waffle House restaurant. The video sees a customer chuck a chair toward an employee, who effortlessly blocks it with one hand. The Hall of Famer joked that she wants to team up with the woman in the clip to become the 'Waffle House Champions.'

"I want her as my tag team partner and we will become the waffle house champions! The music is everything!" Blayze tweeted.

Although the context behind the situation is not known, the full clip sees Waffle House employees fighting some customers and getting the upper hand for the most part.

WWE legend Alundra Blayze slams several backstage officials in a shocking statement

WWE Hall of Famer Alundra Blayze slammed the wrestling business from her time, calling it "Harvey-Weinstein-ish" in a controversial statement.

While we have seen a rise in the prominence of Women's Wrestling in the last few years and decades, female wrestling has been around since wrestling has been around. It is well known that women's wrestling wasn't as big back in the 1980s and 90s as it is now.

During a recent interview, Blayze claimed that it was not only a lack of prominence that the female wrestlers faced when she was still wrestling, but they also had to face horrendous working conditions.

While promoting her upcoming book, "The Woman Who Would Be King: The MADUSA Story" on the Wrestling Perspective podcast, the former Women's Champion discussed the Dark Side of the wrestling business by labeling it as "Harvey Weinstein-ish."

"Well, you know — not that some of these people don’t need to be brought to the forefront. Because this business was very Harvey Weinstein-ish, let’s put it that way. And they — I have watched these people get what they deserved in other ways. So I think that people that want to throw people under the bus in a book for five seconds of pleasure what, 30 years later, is very harmful when they have kids and families who are innocent to the situation," said Blayze. [H/T EWrestling News]

The Hall of Famer did not take anyone's name from her time working in WWE and WCW, and said she would be going to her grave with many of those names and stories.

