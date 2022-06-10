WWE Hall of Famer recalls heated bust-up with Eric Bischoff 

Former WCW head-honcho Eric Bischoff apparently sparked the ire of The Million Dollar Man Ted DiBiase.

Though he is most notable for his run in the WWF in the late 80s and early 90s, Ted DiBiase began working for WCW in 1996. DiBiase would be introduced to the World Championship Wrestling audience as the fourth member of the nWo, and would also manage Rick & Scott Steiner during his run with Ted Turner's company.

However, The Million Dollar Man wasn't always happy with his booking in the company, and recalls a heated argument with former head of WCW Eric Bischoff over just that.

Ted told Inside The Ropes that he was annoyed that he was seemingly signed to the company as a decoration for Hulk Hogan. He did find a positive in the situation though, stating that it gave him the push to begin ministry work:

“Bischoff, when he hired me, put himself in the position that he hired me for. I never said that to him, but I did say, ‘I’m not going out there after the career I have had holding the belt for Hulk Hogan with nothing to say. If you have nothing better to do with me, I will sit at home.’ So I sat at home, and it was about the same time that I started my ministry work.” Dibiase said. (H/T: Inside the Ropes)

When did Eric Bischoff last work for the WWE?

Eric Bischoff was made Executive Director of Friday Night SmackDown in June of 2018.

He was apparently supposed to liase with the new Fox executives given his background in TV, but his apparent lack of effort and knowledge of the product eventually led to his termination.

Bischoff was replaced by Bruce Pritchard in October of that same year.

It will be interesting to see if Eric Bischoff ever pops up in another major wrestling company. You can read more about him by clicking here.

Could MJF align with a controversial figure in AEW against Tony Khan? Hear it from an ex WWE writer.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far