WWE Hall of Famer receives new name and catchphrase from Tiffany Stratton

WWE Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton is en route to her first WrestleMania as a champion on the main roster. Meanwhile, The Buff Barbie had a new name and catchphrase for WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus.

Trish Stratus is no stranger to wrestling, as she's spent twenty-five years in the industry, primarily in the Stamford-based promotion. Earlier this month, she made her return and competed in the Women's Rumble match at the Royal Rumble 2025 Premium Live Event, where she was eliminated by Nia Jax.

In an interview with the Toronto Sun, WWE Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton spoke highly of the Hall of Famer and stated that she met her at the PLE. During this conversation, The Buff Barbie gave the legend a new name and catchphrase by calling her 'Trishy' and saying 'Trishy Time.'

"I did. I sure did. I love Trishy [Trish Stratus], Trishy Time," Stratton said. (From 04:50 to 04:56)

Check out the video below:

A major name would go after Tiffany Stratton heading into WrestleMania 41, predicts ex-WWE writer

Earlier this year, Tiffany Stratton finally turned on Nia Jax when she cashed in her Money in the Bank contract to become the new WWE Women's Champion. Meanwhile, Charlotte Flair returned to the Stamford-based promotion and won the 2025 Women's Royal Rumble Match.

Speaking on Wrestling with Freddie, former writer Freddie Prinze Jr. thinks Charlotte Flair would choose Tiffany Stratton over Rhea Ripley and Giulia in the coming weeks and face The Buff Barbie at WrestleMania 41 for the title in Las Vegas.

"I believe she's gonna pick Tiffany Stratton. That'll be her WrestleMania match. That'll give Tiffany time to still develop and learn on the microphone in a promo battle against Charlotte Flair, who owns her character. I mean, owns that character. She has like an aura about her. Like, Charlie Murphy's talked about Rick James, 'I saw his aura.' You can feel her energy out there. So, that'll help her develop and grow. That's the hope anyway," he said.

It'll be interesting to see which star would end up putting their title on the line against Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 41.

If you use quotes from the article, please credit Toronto Sun, and provide an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

