WWE Hall of Famer refers to name changed when Vince McMahon was in charge

Vince McMahon is known for making many changes to wrestlers' gimmicks and even storylines in WWE. Recently, Hall of Famer Bully Ray (fka Bubba Ray Dudley) took to Twitter to refer to The Viking Raiders' name change under McMahon's charge.

The team of Erik and Ivar has had a lot of name changes since they joined WWE. They debuted on NXT as 'War Raiders' in 2018. Then they came to RAW in April 2019 as 'The Viking Experience, "' but after receiving heavy backlash from fans on social media for this new name, WWE changed it to 'The Viking Raiders.'

However, before joining the Stamford-based promotion, the duo was known as War Machine during their days in NJPW (New Japan Pro-Wrestling).

On the latest edition of RAW, Ivar came out to attack Xavier Woods, who was present ringside for his teammate Kofi Kingston's match against Drew McIntyre. However, The Viking Raiders member also assaulted Kingston after the bout ended.

This made Bully Ray post about Ivar on Twitter. The Hall of Famer referenced the star's tag team name from NJPW and called him a one-man War Machine.

"Ivar is like a 1 man War Machine," Ray wrote on Twitter.

You can check out the tweet below:

Expand Tweet

Former WWE star believes Vince McMahon should include him in the Hall of Fame

Many stars have had the opportunity to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame for their accomplishments in the company, including Bully Ray as a member of The Dudley Boyz. However, some wrestlers might feel they deserve the spot but have not been included yet.

In a recent interview with Sports Entertainers, The Mountie said Vince McMahon should include him in the WWE Hall of Fame for his accomplishments, even if the duo's relationship isn't great.

"I just think that there are some great wrestlers in Canada that should be in the Hall of Fame. And then you know, I had a falling out with Vince 30 years ago, a major fallout. But I always thought to myself, for being 10 years and 25 days a month, and just being so professional and everything I've accomplished and we've accomplished over there... it's like, for me it's something not that I feel bad about, but I don't understand. I always thought that you should be in the Hall of Fame for your accomplishments and not for your relationship."

Expand Tweet

Many fans believe Vince McMahon is still involved in the day-to-day creative business of World Wrestling Entertainment, even after not being physically present during shows.

Do you think Vince still approves everything in the Stamford-based promotion? Let us know in the comments section below.