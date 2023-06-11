WWE Hall of Famer responds to legend's controversial comments about Shawn Michaels and Bret Hart (Exclusive)

WWE legend Teddy Long has opened up about Jake Roberts' recent comments about Shawn Michaels and Bret Hart, which has gotten the fans talking.

A few days back, on his Snake Pit podcast, Roberts was asked who was a better performer between The Hitman and The Heartbreak Kid. The WWE Hall of Famer said "neither" at first, explaining how Hart was dull and Michaels belonged to an era of wrestlers who ignored selling. Jake Roberts eventually picked Shawn Michaels over Hart, but his criticism of both quickly went viral.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Time Machine hosted by Mac Davis, Teddy Long shared his thoughts about the same. Long said that Roberts always spoke his mind and pointed out that the WWE legend worked closely with Shawn Michaels and Bret Hart back in the day.

The former SmackDown GM mentioned that for him, both Michaels and Hart are two of the best to step inside the squared circle.

"The only thing I can say is this. Jake (Roberts) speaks his mind. So I know both of those (Shawn Michaels and Bret Hart) guys, but I don't know them the way Jake knows them. He had the opportunity to work with both of them in the Attitude Era even before I went to the WWE. So maybe he knows something some of us don't know. But to me, both of them are two hell of a guys, two great competitors in the ring. So that's my opinion and everybody has their own," said Teddy Long. [1:28 - 1:58]

Jake Roberts thinks Shawn Michaels changed after winning the WWE Championship

In the same podcast, Roberts also spoke about how he never hung out much with Shawn Michaels. However, Jake Roberts did reveal that they took a few car rides together, but things changed after The Heartbreak Kid became the WWE Champion. He added that Michaels became "full of himself" after receiving a push.

"I never partied around much with Shawn," Roberts explained. "I seen him in the locker room, and that was about it. We made a few car trips together, used to be okay in the beginning. Later on, he seemed to be full of himself... "Once he started getting a push, brother, oh brother..."

Shawn Michaels is currently in charge of NXT, where he's responsible for the brand's creative direction.

