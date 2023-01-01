WWE Hall of Famer should return to the ring after more than 8 years to wrestle Austin Theory, says veteran (Exclusive)

WWE veteran Vince Russo recently shared an idea for a match between Austin Theory and Road Dogg as part of the US Champion's dream feud with Triple H.

Russo thinks the best way forward for Austin Theory is to have him destroy a returning X-Pac at Royal Rumble 2023 and then call out Triple H. The former WWE writer wants Theory to kickstart a heated on-screen feud with The Game, as part of which he could even touch upon Vince McMahon's removal as WWE CEO.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing with Russo, Vince Russo also suggested that WWE could even have Austin Theory wrestle Road Dogg. The Senior Vice President of Live Events, who's also a close friend of Triple H, hasn't stepped inside the ring since 2015. Russo argued that since HHH isn't medically cleared to compete, Road Dogg can challenge Austin Theory to a match instead.

"Bro, you can even throw Road Dogg there in the interim. Give him a match. Let Road Dogg stand for you; you know what I mean. Theory will want Hunter, but Hunter can't do it because of his physical condition, but Road Dogg would be right there," said Vince Russo. (15:05 - 15:22)

Check out the full video below:

WWE veteran Vince Russo's issue with Austin Theory and Seth Rollins' storyline

A couple of weeks ago, on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo explained what was wrong with Theory and Rollins' feud. He pointed out that during the promo interaction between the two on WWE RAW, where The Messiah repeatedly called Austin Theory a "kid," the latter should have attacked Rollins.

Russo added that the United States Champion was burying himself by just standing and listening to Seth Rollins belittle him instead of taking any action.

"And also, Chris, you can't warn people, 'Don't call me kid, don't call me kid...' and when they are this far from your face, they are calling you kid and you are not doing anything, bro. I don't even know if he knows, Seth is burying him when he keeps referring to him as a kid. If that is your Achilles heel bro whenever somebody says that to you, it's time to throw down. But you're gonna stand there and let somebody say this to you, you are now burying yourself, bro," said Vince Russo.

Austin Theory will put his United States Championship on the line against Seth Rollins on RAW's first episode of 2023 on January 2nd.

Do you think Road Dogg should wrestle Austin Theory sometime down the line? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

If any quotes are used from this article, please embed the YouTube video and credit Sportskeeda Wrestling.

Remember the cameraman that Bray Wyatt attacked? He broke his silence right here.

Poll : 0 votes