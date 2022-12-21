"You are not doing anything" - Wrestling veteran thinks that Seth Rollins is burying a current champion with certain remarks (Exclusive)

Seth Rollins is currently feuding with Austin Theory on Monday Night RAW. The two men will collide over the United States Championship in early 2023.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's latest edition of Legion of RAW, Vince Russo claimed that Rollins was "burying" Theory by constantly referring to him as a kid.

Additionally, Russo mentioned that Theory needs to take action after being repeatedly insulted by Rollins, or else it would harm his character:

"And also, Chris, you can't warn people, 'Don't call me kid, don't call me kid...' and when they are this far from your face, they are calling you kid and you are not doing anything, bro. I don't even know if he knows, Seth is burying him when he keeps referring to him as a kid. If that is your Achilles heel bro whenever somebody says that to you, it's time to throw down. But you're gonna stand there and let somebody say this to you, you are now burying yourself, bro," said Vince Russo. [42:33-43:17]

Vince Russo believes Seth Rollins and other WWE stars aren't over with the casual fans

On this week's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo was critical of Seth Rollins. He claimed that the former Universal Champion's character work isn't over with casual fans.

He briefly spoke about Owens in the same regard after The Prizefighter teamed up with Seth Rollins on RAW. Russo:

"None of this stuff is over to the casual fans, none of it, zero and part of that problem is that these guys have been around forever. Bro, when guys are over and they're super over, bro, they're over off the shoot. You're not gonna get anybody over after they have been stumbling and bumbling for 10 years, you're not bro. Because, now, Kevin Owens, however, you been there, X amount of years, you've never been over to a casual audience, you ain't gonna get over now,"

Seth Rollins will challenge Austin Theory for the United States Championship in early 2023 after dropping the title at Survivor Series WarGames.

