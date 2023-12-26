WWE Hall of Famer reveals being hesitant to do a major SmackDown segment but did it to make Vince McMahon & Undertaker happy (Exclusive)

There was a time in SmackDown when The Undertaker was one of the top faces of the brand alongside stars like Batista, Edge, and many more. A WWE Hall of Famer recently revealed that he was hesitant about a major segment but eventually changed his mind - and he turned out happy because he knew it pleased Vince McMahon and The Phenom.

On the latest episode of The Wrestling Time Machine, host Mac Davis asked Teddy Long about his experiences in the summer of 2009 when The Undertaker was feuding with CM Punk for the World Heavyweight title. Long was famously kidnapped in a limousine and returned when CM Punk opened a casket on the following episode of SmackDown.

Teddy Long was asked about the storyline, and he explained it:

"Oh well, I had a storyline with The Undertaker where 'Taker kidnapped me, and when he did he took me to the bottomless pit of hell or whatever it was. And when I came back, fans thought the druids had taken me to the bottomless pit of hell. And once I came back then they thought that the druids had kidnapped 'Taker and that he was in the casket. So that's how I ended up being in the casket. I was there in the casket and once the druids rolled me down, CM Punk came and opened up the casket thinking 'Taker was there but I was instead." (3:13-3:50)

He also revealed that he had to leave a little gap in the casket for him to breathe:

"Yeah, that little gap was there so I wouldn't suffocate. I couldn't breathe. When you're in a coffin, you're dead, so you don't know the difference. It's designed for people who are not alive! I had to take my finger and just push it up a little bit so I could get some air in there and that's the truth." (4:01-4:28)

In the end he stated that he wasn't bothered because it received a great response from the audience, and he knew he was appeasing McMahon and The Undertaker:

"It didn't bother me because once I had that little room where I could breathe and hear the reaction of the people, that's all I could worry about 'Am I making this work?' and I could hear the reaction of the people. I was having the time of my life because I knew I was making Vince and 'Taker happy." (4:44-5:02)

Baron Corbin recently paid tribute to The Undertaker on NXT

Baron Corbin is a man who has been currently thriving in NXT, recently falling short of Champion Ilja Dragunov in a very good match. But it was his entrance that made waves online.

In the main event of NXT: Deadline, Baron Corbin came out to his match, seemingly in a tribute to The Undertaker.

