WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus recently revealed which wrestling match she dreams about, and she might have teased a return to the squared circle.

Trish wrestled in her last match at the 2019 SummerSlam in her hometown of Toronto, Canada. She took on and lost to Charlotte Flair in what turned out to be a spectacular match. Since then, the veteran wrestler has made appearances on live TV and on house shows in Canada, but she has stayed away from tying back her wrestling boots.

A fan on Twitter recently interacted with the 47-year old, claiming that they dream of seeing the legend in a steel cage match. In reply to this, Trish claimed that she dreams of herself in a steel cage match as well.

"Strangely I still dream of seeing me in a steel cage match …" she tweeted.

While Trish Stratus has never wrestled in a steel cage match, she has parttaken in some of the most important women's wrestling matches in WWE history. This includes the first female singles match to main event an episode of RAW. She defended the Women's Championship against Lita on the December 6 2004 episode.

Trish Stratus recently celbrated the 20th anniversary of her iconic match at WWE Survivor Series

WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus recently reflected on the 20th anniversary of her classic match against Victoria at the 2002 Survivor Series.

The event, which took place at New York City's iconic Madison Square Garden, saw Stratus defend her Women's Championship. It was only the second women's hardcore match in company's history.

Trish recently took to Twitter to mark the anniversary of this landmark match in the history of female wrestling in the mainstream. The match saw the two superstars get violent as Victoria picked up the win by using a fire extinguisher and hitting a snap-suplex. The match proved that women can be physical like men.

"Me and the one & only @REALLiSAMARiE got hardcore 20 years ago today inside @TheGarden! We were proud to prove that the women can be just as physical as the men," Stratus wrote.

Trish Stratus made her last WWE appearance during the company's most recent tour to Canada a few months ago. It remains to be seen whether the Hall of Famer can get the steel cage match she so desires, or even just enter the 2023 Women's Royal Rumble match.

