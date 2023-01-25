WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair addresses his RAW XXX appearance

WWE legend Ric Flair reflected upon his latest arrival during RAW's 30th anniversary. As advertised by the company, The Undertaker, The Godfather, Teddy Long, Diamond Dallas Page, D-Generation X, Kurt Angle, and others appeared briefly for the three-decade celebration of the red brand.

The 16-time world champion claimed he had a blast on RAW XXX. During his appearance, The Nature Boy thanked the crowd for keeping the lights shining on the red brand.

In Ric Flair's promo, he metaphorically stated that diamonds are forever, and so is Monday Night RAW. Not only did the Hall of Famer cut a special promo, but he also praised and introduced his daughter Charlotte Flair.

Nature Boy has been a staple of WWE for years, winning the Royal Rumble, multiple world championships, and being inducted into the Hall of Fame twice.

The 73-year-old, looking back at all the years in the Stamford-based promotion, took to Twitter to react to his RAW's 30th-anniversary appearance.

"What A Night! WOOOOO! @WWE," Flair wrote.

If you're interested in sports betting, the championship round of the NFL Playoffs is next weekend! Don't miss out. Claim the offer and place your bets below!

Get up to $1,000 in free bets if your first bet loses at Fanduel.

Charlotte Flair was a little jealous at Ric Flair's last match

The Nature Boy wrestled for the last time on July 31st, 2022, at the Nashville Municipal Auditorium in Tennessee at 'Ric Flair's Last Match' event. He and his son-in-law Andrade El Idolo triumphed over Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal.

Charlotte recently appeared on The TODAY Show, admitting that she was a little jealous that she didn't get to participate in her father's final match, but she thought the event would be fantastic.

The Queen said it was cool for her husband, Andrade, to share that moment with The Nature Boy.

"Honestly, I was a little jealous because I was like, 'Oh, I want to be a part of this.' I've shared the ring with my dad, but not in that capacity," she said. [H/T - Fightful]

TODAY @TODAYshow



She’s talking all about this weekend’s Royal Rumble, being competitive in the gym with her husband, sharing some memories of her dad Ric Flair and more. WWE @WWE superstar Charlotte Flair @MsCharlotteWWE is here!She’s talking all about this weekend’s Royal Rumble, being competitive in the gym with her husband, sharing some memories of her dad Ric Flair and more. WWE @WWE superstar Charlotte Flair @MsCharlotteWWE is here! She’s talking all about this weekend’s Royal Rumble, being competitive in the gym with her husband, sharing some memories of her dad Ric Flair and more. https://t.co/WISjWVvxIy

Ric Flair may not return to the ring, but his To Be The Man podcast has kept him relevant in the pro wrestling community.

What did you think of Flair's presence during RAW is XXX? Sound off in the comments section below.

Rhea Ripley just said she'd love to enter the men's Rumble. Watch Lashley's hilarious reaction here

Poll : 0 votes