“I was a little jealous” - Charlotte Flair on WWE legend’s final match

WWE Superstar and current SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair really wishes she could have taken part in the final matchup of her father, WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair.

The Nature Boy wrestled for the final time at the Ric Flair's Last Match pay-per-view event, which took place on July 31st, 2022 at the Nashville Municipal Auditorium in Tennessee. Flair teamed with his son-in-law Andrade El Idolo in a winning effort against Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal.

Charlotte admitted to being a little jealous that she didn't get to take part in her dad's final match, but did think the event would turn out to be awesome. She adds that it was cool that Andrade got to share that moment with The Nature Boy.

"Honestly, I was a little jealous because I was like, ‘Oh, I want to be a part of this’. I’ve shared the ring with my dad, but not in that capacity. But then again my husband having the opportunity to be beside him, at the same time, I’m like, ‘Man, I wish my little brother could see this.’ Then my husband is a third-generation wrestler. It was awesome. Picture-perfect," said Charlotte Flair. (H/T Fightful)

Ric Flair recently called Charlotte Flair and another WWE Superstar the best female wrestlers he's ever seen

Ric Flair may not be returning to the ring, but he continues to remain relevant in the pro wrestling community thanks to his To Be The Man podcast. Just last month, he named Charlotte Flair, as well as Raw Women's Champion Bianca Belair, as two of the best female wrestlers he had ever seen.

The Queen and The EST had an encounter on last night's WWE RAW XXX. Belair confronted Charlotte and told her that she respected everything she's done for women in the industry, but that RAW was her playground now. You can see their encounter below.

Did you enjoy Ric Flair's final match? Sound off in the comments below.

