WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair details the horrific event that led him to shrink two inches in height 

With a career spanning more than 50 years, Ric Flair is arguably one of the greatest pro wrestlers of all time. However, his career was almost cut short right at the beginning.

In 1975, Flair, along with various other wrestlers, was in a horrific plane crash in Wilmington, North Carolina. Whilst Flair survived, he picked up multiple injuries that would change his life forever.

Speaking on the Joe Rogan Experience, the 16-time World Champion revealed that he broke his back, which resulted in him losing 2 inches in height.

“Broke my back in three places, T10, 11 and 12. I used to be 6’2. No surgery at all. It was October of 1975 and I was back in the ring March of 76. I went from 255 (pounds) to 180 back to 218.” From 3:30 to 4:05

Despite doctors saying he may never wrestle again, The Nature Boy continued to work as a full-time performer in the ring for another 33 years.

Ric Flair on his last match

In July 2022, Ric Flair wrestled in his last match as he teamed up with his son-in-law Andrade El Idolo to take on the team of Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal.

Whilst the match was a hit among many fans, Flair recently stated in an interview with the Orlando Sentinel why he felt that he failed to deliver 100% of himself towards the contest.

"One word: dehydration. It would have been phenomenal if I had kept hydrated. I was fixated on weighing a certain weight for the match. I didn’t drink enough water. That was it." [H/T SEScoops]

Despite Ric Flair marketing this showdown as his last match, the 74-year-old has continued to tease another possible bout.

