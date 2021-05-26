WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair reveals the worst mistake he ever made

Ric Flair has revealed leaving WWE in 1993 was the worst mistake of his life. The 16-time world champion claims he left for WCW because Vince McMahon wanted to push upcoming stars.

WWE signed Ric Flair in 1991, but his spell at the company lasted just a year and a half. He moved back to WCW, but that turned out to be a big mistake as he was lost in the company.

Appearing as a guest on the Ariel Helwani MMA Show, Ric Flair revealed a few interesting things about his career. While speaking about his first stint in WWE, he said:

"Once I got [to WWE], I was fine, I just had to get away from that. I had a bunch of friends there, I had another year and a half, greatest time of my life, and the worst mistake I ever made [was leaving]. If they hadn't asked me back in 2001, I don't even know if I'd been on this show today. They brought me back and [Triple H] would take nothing less, 'You're the only one who doesn't know who you are Ric.' When you've lost it [in your head], it is really hard to get it back. You can only be broken so many times.

"I went back, between the time I left there and got there, management had changed and Ole Anderson was now in charge, he looked at me and said 'You just got beat last night on T.V. in a loser leaves town match with Curt Hennig, what good are you to me?' I thought to myself, I've been with WWE? WrestleMania? Royal Rumble? This place is in shambles."

Ric Flair returned to WWE in 2001

Ric Flair spent 8 years at WCW before returning to WWE. The former WWF World Heavyweight Champion returned as the co-owner of WWF and took on Vince McMahon.

After nearly a year in WWE, he teamed up with Triple H to form Evolution along with Batista and Randy Orton. He retired from in-ring WWE action in 2008 but wrestled in TNA (now known as Impact Wrestling) for a couple of years before retiring from the ring once more and returning for his 3rd stint with WWE in 2012.

He has been with the company ever since and was inducted to the Hall of Fame twice– once in 2008 and again in 2012 as a part of The Four Horsemen.