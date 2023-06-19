WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair sends out a message of appreciation to 33-year-old AEW star following massive win

WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair recently sent out a message to AEW star Andrade El Idolo following his historic win.

Idolo faced House of Black member Buddy Matthews at the AEW Collision this past weekend, where the latter made his debut. The match saw some of the best moments, one of them being Andrade ending it with a Figure Eight, which is his wife, Charlotte Flair's move.

Following the match, as Idolo offered his hand to Buddy Matthews, the lights went out, and eventually, Brody King and Malakai Black appeared inside the ring.

Taking to social media, Idolo's father-in-law, Ric, heaped praise on him. Flair uploaded a photo of himself and his son-in-law, mentioning how he stole the show with his performance.

Ric wrote:

"Drinking With The Man That STOLE THE SHOW! WOOOOO! #AEWCollision @andradealmas."

Check out Ric Flair's Instagram post below:

Charlotte Flair sends out a heartwarming message to her father Ric Flair

WWE Superstar Charlotte Flair sent out a heartfelt message to her father, Ric Flair, on the occasion of Father's Day this past Sunday.

The Nature Boy has had one of the most decorated careers of all time. He was last seen inside the ring alongside Andrade El Idolo when the duo appeared for Ric Flair's Last Match event in Nashville. At the event, Flair and Idolo defeated Jeff Jarett and Jay Lethal.

Taking to social media, The Queen sent out a heartwarming message to her father as she mentioned how The Nature Boy has supported her throughout her career.

"Happy Father’s Day to my mentor and biggest fan 💎🦋 your sacrifices and hard work inspire me every day…. @ricflairnatureboy diamonds are FOREVER. Love you big as the sky, Winky. Feliz Dia del Padre Jose 🩷😊🙏🏻 te quiero," she tweeted.

Check out Charlotte Flair's tweet below:

Charlotte Flair @MsCharlotteWWE 🦋 your sacrifices and hard work inspire me every day…. @ricflairnatureboy diamonds are FOREVER.



Love you big as the sky,

Winky



Feliz Dia del Padre Jose 🩷 🏻 te quiero Happy Father’s Day to my mentor and biggest fan🦋 your sacrifices and hard work inspire me every day…. @ricflairnatureboy diamonds are FOREVER.Love you big as the sky,WinkyFeliz Dia del Padre Jose 🩷🏻 te quiero Happy Father’s Day to my mentor and biggest fan 💎🦋 your sacrifices and hard work inspire me every day…. @ricflairnatureboy diamonds are FOREVER.Love you big as the sky,WinkyFeliz Dia del Padre Jose 🩷😊🙏🏻 te quiero https://t.co/crrA713XNr

It would be interesting to see what plans WWE has going forward for Charlotte Flair.

What are your thoughts on the same? Sound off in the comments section below.

Who inspired Roman Reigns to get into the business? It's not his family! Natalya tells us here!

Poll : 0 votes