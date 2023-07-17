WWE Hall of Famer Rick Steiner reportedly made a private apology after his problematic comments; superstar never accepted it

This past April, WWE Hall of Famer Rick Steiner was in the headlines for all the wrong reasons when he made transphobic comments towards Gisele Shaw during WrestleCon just before WrestleMania. There was an immediate backlash by fans when the facts emerged, and as it turns out, Steiner made a private apology, but never a public one. WrestleCon owner Michael Bochicchio has commented on it after booking him for August.

The comments saw quite a lot of fans speaking out against the Hall of Famer for his behavior.

Some fans wondered if Bron Breakker would also face repercussions for his father's comments in WWE, but apparently, that was not the case.

The owner noted that while they didn't put it out at the time, Steiner had made an apology. He apologized to the staff at WrestleCon as well as a few fellow wrestlers.

"One of the positive things Rick did, and it was not publicized, is immediately apologize. He apologized to members of the Wrestlecon staff, he apologized to many of his fellow wrestlers, and offerred apologies to the members of Impact Wrestling staff that chose to hear from him at a private mediated event."

Gisele Shaw chose not to attend the apology, which was her choice.

"Giselle chose not to attend Rick’s apology, which we 100% understood, supported, and still support to this day. She had no obligation to hear anything from Rick nor should she ever feel obligated to accept any apology from him then or now."

At this time, the Steiner Brothers are still advertised for WrestleCon in August, a decision which is not popular among fans.

The WWE Hall of Famer has not said anything about the appearance publicly.

