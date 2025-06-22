WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi’s favorite son revealed

WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi's three sons (Jimmy Uso, Jey Uso, and Solo Sikoa) have established themselves in the Stamford-based promotion. While Jimmy and Jey made their debuts in 2010, Solo Sikoa, being younger, arrived in WWE more than a decade later in 2022.

Out of all three, Jey Uso has come the farthest in WWE. Rikishi has been all praises for Jey and his reign as the World Heavyweight Champion. But that doesn't make Jey his favorite son. According to Jey and Jimmy Uso, Solo Sikoa is Rikishi's favorite son, since he was the youngest of the lot.

This was revealed by Jimmy and Jey Uso during a conversation with Stephanie McMahon on her show, Stephanie's Places, sometime back. The former WWE Co-Chairman herself revealed this during a recent conversation with WWE President Nick Khan on What's Your Story? With Steph McMahon.

Khan casually discussed watching that particular episode of Stephanie's Places, where Roman Reigns, Jimmy and Jey Uso, Solo Sikoa, and Jacob Fatu shared their childhood stories.

During the conversation, Stephanie said that Solo was indeed Rikishi's favorite son because he was the youngest, and Jimmy and Jey Uso always picked on him because of their seniority. She remarked that Solo got all the special treatment in the family.

"He was like Rikishi’s favorite, according to the twins [The Usos]. And they’d come, they weren’t allowed in his room, right? But Solo would be sitting on the bed right next to him watching TV and he’d be like, go get me a sandwich, and they’d come back with the sandwich and one for him [Solo] too. And the baby just look over," Stephanie said. [From 17:00 onwards] [H/T: ITR Wrestling]

While Solo Sikoa might be the youngest son, he isn't the youngest now, as Samson Fatu, aged 17, is Rikishi's youngest son. The Hall of Famer has seven sons and one daughter.

Solo Sikoa to face Jacob Fatu for the WWE United States Championship at Night of Champions

Jacob Fatu will defend his United States Championship at the upcoming WWE Night of Champions PLE on June 28 in Saudi Arabia. The Samoan Werewolf turned on Sikoa at Money in the Bank after weeks of being cold toward each other.

This week on the blue brand, Solo tried to mend his ways with Fatu, but the Samoan Werewolf outright rejected the proposal. It was, in fact, Fatu himself who asked Solo to compete for the US Title against him.

With JC Mateo watching his back, it remains to be seen whether Solo will be able to dethrone Jacob as the US Champion.

About the author Mohammad Bilal Mohammad Bilal is a Trends writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling. He worked for ETEnergyWorld, India Today, and Pinkvilla before joining Sportskeeda to pursue his passion for pro wrestling. He completed his Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, New Delhi. He strives to report accurate and relevant information by cross-checking facts or rumors multiple times on various platforms and sites.



Bilal has been a pro wrestling fan since childhood, with Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson being his favorite wrestler. One of his first memories is of The Final Boss confronting Hulk Hogan in 2002, which got him hooked to pro wrestling. Bilal is amazed by The Rock’s unmatched dedication to everything he does. However, if he ever got a chance to go back to the Attitude Era and manage someone, it would be Goldberg.



When not watching or writing about pro wrestling, Bilal loves to read books on politics and international relations, and sometimes crime thrillers. Know More