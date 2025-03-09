WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi’s next appearance officially gets confirmed

Real-life Bloodline member and WWE legend Rikishi recently took to social media to confirm his upcoming major appearance. The Samoan Stinker also sent a message to the fans in his post.

Rikishi is one of the greatest names to ever step inside the squared circle. The legend also paved the path for the current generation of Samoan wrestlers, including Roman Reigns, Jey Uso, Jimmy Uso, Solo Sikoa, and Jacob Fatu. Although The Samoan Stinker last wrestled in a WWE ring in 2014, he still makes sporadic appearances in the company.

The WWE Hall of Famer recently took to X/Twitter to confirm his upcoming appearance at the Big Event EXS scheduled for March 15 in New York. Rikishi also sent a message, encouraging fans to get their tickets during the pre-sale.

"Get your tickets The Big Event New York Pre-sale. Coming to NYC. ⁦@bigeventny," he wrote.

Check out his post below:

Rikishi showcased his concern over Jey Uso's packed schedule ahead of WWE WrestleMania 41

During a recent edition of his Rikishi Fatu Off The Top podcast, the Hall of Famer talked about his recent meet up with Jey Uso. The Samoan Stinker revealed that he felt his son was exhausted because of his busy schedule ahead of WrestleMania 41.

Rikishi also mentioned that Jey's packed schedule was understandable as The Yeet Master was going to wrestle in the main event at The Grandest Stage of Them All.

"He just looked like he was exhausted. He’s been on the run. While people are going home, he’s doing extras out there on the road. That comes with the responsibility of being the main event of any pay-per-view, but the biggest pay-per-view of [all] WrestleMania," he said.

Jey Uso is all set to face Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 41. It will be interesting to see who will come out on top.

