WWE Hall of Famer Rob Van Dam reveals his dream opponent; says that facing him would have been cool

WWE Hall of Famer Rob Van Dam recently talked about 'Macho Man' Randy Savage being his dream opponent.

RVD has clashed with some of the biggest names in the professional wrestling industry. He is highly regarded as one of the best performers of his generation.

During the latest episode of 'Ask RVD anything' on his '1 of a kind with RVD' Podcast, the former Intercontinental Champion was asked if there was any wrestler he would have liked to face during his time in WWE. RVD said that he would have liked to share the ring with the late Randy Savage.

"I feel like I always have to answer these questions the same, and I always say, I don't have, like, fantasy matches. I'm trying to think of someone I didn't wrestle, I'll say them. "Macho Man" Randy Savage. That'd be cool," [ H/T Wrestling Inc ]

RVD was last seen in action at All Elite Wrestling's weekly show 'Collision'.

WWE legend Rob Van Dam said that he had lost his Hall of Fame ring

The high-flying legend, Rob Van Dam was inducted into the prestigious WWE Hall of Fame in 2021.

In a recent interview with Chris Van Vliet, RVD revealed that he had lost his Hall of Fame ring within the first week of receiving it. Thankfully, he was able to retrieve it later.

"So the very first week that I got it, I did a show in Wisconsin, and I wasn't used to having it. I left it in the hotel room, went back to Las Vegas. And so it took an honest maid, and an honest front desk person, and an honest wrestling promoter. Thank you, Ben McCoy, for calling me and saying, Did you forget something dude? I didn't even know yet. I just got home the next day, and wow, I had it for I don't know. I think it was it was the same week, so I didn't have a very long, I lost it already," RVD shared.

