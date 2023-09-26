Former WWE Champion confirms he lost his Hall of Fame ring just a week after getting it

Being inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame is a dream for many wrestlers. The super-recognizable ring is a mark of excellence and achievement in the industry. However, one former champion wasted little time misplacing his ring, losing it after just one week.

Speaking to Chris Van Vliet on the INSIGHT podcast, Rob Van Dam detailed the story of how his WWE Hall of Fame ring went missing so soon after receiving it:

“So the very first week that I got it, I did a show in Wisconsin, and I wasn't used to having it. I left it in the hotel room, went back to Las Vegas. And so it took an honest maid, and an honest front desk person and an honest wrestling promoter. Thank you, Ben McCoy, for calling me and saying, Did you forget something dude? I didn't even know yet. I just got home the next day and wow, I had it for I don't know. I think it was it was the same week, so I didn't have a very long, I lost it already.”

Thankfully, Van Dam was able to retrieve his ring and have a good story to show for it.

Rob Van Dam chooses AEW over WWE

Despite being best known for his work in ECW and WWE, Rob Van Dam has recently decided to make AEW his home for the time being. He currently has a 50/50 record in the promotion, having lost a singles match to Jack Perry and scoring a victory alongside HOOK in a tag team match.

At 52 years old, RVD is still in amazing shape and is able to pull off maneuvers like a man half his age. This has resulted in him receiving overwhelmingly positive receptions for his AEW outings.

It remains to be seen whether he will one day return to WWE, but for the time being, it looks as though RVD has no plans of slowing down any time soon.