WWE Hall of Famer Rob Van Dam reveals what's lacking in modern wrestling

Legendary WWE Superstar Rob Van Dam recently discussed how wrestling has changed in modern times.

RVD looked back at his career to examine the amalgamation of his high-flying techniques and old-school style. However, he feels that the current performers grew up watching the backflips and similar moves as the biggest skills and have designed their in-ring movement around the same.

The WWE Hall of Famer noted how he was taught to always aim for pinning his opponent's shoulders to the mat at every chance he gets. He feels that the old school club is no longer relevant, and if it ever comes back, the current style will change. RVD shared extensive details during his appearance on the Foundation podcast and said:

"It's a lack of the old school fundamentals. When I was trained by the Original Sheik, he was no high flyer. I had to do his kind of wrestling, which was all about getting your opponent to the ground, trying to pin him, trying to pin his shoulders to the mat every chance we got. I had to learn how to sneak in a backflip or a spin around that. When I was in All Japan, Stan Hansen used to give me sh*t when I was real young."

RVD also revealed how he was initially on the receiving end of a lot of trash talk in NJPW when not everyone was a big fan of his backflips. However, he slowly used his methods to surprise his opponents with his creative offenses and gained their respect. RVD further said:

"You know, these guys grew up watching me had some of my peers, but I didn't have the old-school mentality drilled into their head so they just kind like imitated what they thought it was fun, and then you know the competition of it is something that I think becomes less and less as the original foundation of the 'old boys club' the secret behind the doors the secret society. If that changes into more of an equal opportunity, work safe environment, we're gonna see the style change."

RVD discusses potential return to WWE

While speaking with Sportskeeda Wrestling, RVD revealed that he reached out to WWE to inform them of his availability before the Royal Rumble. He also admitted to having a brand new gear that could be used if he were to return.

However, WWE didn't call him for the Royal Rumble, but RVD says it can still happen anytime. He also said that it is not the end of his career, and he probably has a few more matches left in him.

