"Masterfully done"- WWE Hall of Famer's honest opinion on controversial Will Smith incident at Oscars 

WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff had major praise for Will Smith after what happened at the 94th Academy Awards.

This year's Oscars took place in Los Angeles on March 27, 2022. The show will forever be remembered for an unfortunate incident involving famous actor Will Smith and comedian Chris Rock. After the latter cracked a joke about Smith's wife, Jada, the Men in Black star approached the comedian and slapped him.

Smith later won the Best Actor award for his portrayal of Richard Williams in King Richard. The veteran actor was an emotional wreck during his acceptance speech and apologized for his actions.

In the aftermath of the incident, former WWE RAW general manager Eric Bischoff shared a tweet, heaping major praise on Smith for his actions.

"Nah. Will got some cred, was able to make himself a victim (sympathetic baby face) in his speech afterwards, and got a standing O from his peers. Masterfully done. #ControversyCreatesCash," wrote Bischoff.

Will Smith apologized to Chris Rock after the Oscars incident

Will Smith's actions at the Academy Awards were heavily criticized across the globe. Many fans were disappointed that Smith committed an act of violence and still wasn't ejected from the show. Others believed the actor was right to stand up for his wife.

To make things more interesting, he won an Oscar and received a standing ovation during his speech. Smith later took to Instagram to apologize for his actions:

"I would like to publicly apologize to you, Chris. I was out of line and I was wrong. I am embarrassed and my actions were not indicative of the man I want to be. There is no place for violence in a world of love and kindness," Smith wrote.

Meanwhile, Eric Bischoff certainly knows a thing or two about creating controversy. Giving away results of WWE's pre-taped events, bashing the competition regularly, and challenging Vince McMahon to a match were just a few of several controversial tactics that Bischoff used back then.

As one of the most influential figures in wrestling history, Bischoff's motto of "Controversy Creates Cash" helped him turn WCW into a massive pro wrestling organization during the Monday Night War.

