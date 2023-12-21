WWE Hall of Famer's name shouted out during AEW Dynamite's Devil segment by fan

During tonight's episode of AEW Dynamite, a fan shouted out a WWE Hall of Famer's name in the middle of a segment featuring the infamous "Devil." The legend in question is none other than Bully Ray.

MJF and Samoa Joe confronted each other during Dynamite, where the latter suspected Friedman of being The Devil. However, while the two were almost brawling against each other, The Devil's henchmen attacked them.

During the segment that followed, The Devil appeared on the screen. The mystery surrounding his identity has been one of the biggest puzzles for fans recently, and it seemed that one of them could no longer contain his hilarious theory.

With MJF and Joe looking at the screen's message, the fan shouted into the silence, "It's Bully Ray."

The WWE Hall of Famer being mentioned was not on anyone's mind going into the segment, and audible laughter could be heard from other fans. At the same time, Joe and MJF apparently looked to be holding in their laughter as they struggled not to break character at that moment.

The WWE Hall of Famer still wrestles and regularly appears in the indies and IMPACT Wrestling. However, at this time, it seems unlikely that the Devil is Ray in disguise.