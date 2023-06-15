WWE Hall of Famer's wife found out he was cheating on her through a TV show

WWE and other companies in pro wrestling were much wilder back in the day when excessive partying and talents engaging in romantic relations outside their marriage were scarily common. During a recent podcast episode, Dutch Mantell revealed how Ricky Morton's wife learned about him cheating on her.

Ricky Morton, one half of the legendary Rock N' Roll Express tag team, was a hugely popular name during the territorial days of wrestling.

Even though Morton didn't wrestle much for WWE, he was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame along with longtime partner Robert Gibson in 2017 for their contributions to tag team wrestling.

Dutch Mantell recently recalled when Tully Blanchard spilled the beans about Ricky Morton's personal life during a live TV interview. After becoming a born-again Christian in the late 1980s, Tully came on air to reveal startling details of how many women would be at the hotels with the talents after shows.

"Tully Blanchard was on, and Ricky Morton was watching it with his wife. She suspected Ricky was messing around, and he said, 'Oh, no honey, I'm not messing around. I never would do it.' She got the listing to Tully Blanchard to tell the story about all the, all they were tempted with at the hotels," said Dutch Mantell. "We'd go in there sometimes, and there would be Vodka, beer, they would smoke on the table, cocaine, and drugs, and he said, 'They'd be like three or four women almost naked in the room.' Ricky told me this story." [From 02:35 to 03:26]

Check out the video below:

Ricky Morton, watching Tully Blanchard's interview at home with his wife, hoped his colleague would refrain from mentioning his name during the expose. Blanchard, however, specifically named Morton as one of the guys he advised to stay away from the unwanted temptations of the wrestling business.

The former WWE manager revealed the immediate reaction of Morton's wife to Blanchard's comments:

"And Ricky said, 'Oh god! I hope he shuts up now before.' And he says this is Tully talking, 'I used to tell the guys, Ricky Morton especially.' Oh my god! He buried him on TV, and she looked at him, and he looked at her. He knew at that very moment that it was over. Completely over." [From 03:27 to 03:56]

WWE veteran Dutch Mantell on wrestling stars who attracted attention from the female fanbase

Dutch Mantell was at the peak of his powers in pro wrestling when the industry didn't just have one major player in WWE. Mantell worked with several old-timers during a busy era in wrestling, and he was asked about the stars who the ladies always flocked around with after events.

Dutch Mantell began by naming the retired Stan Lane before explaining why WWE legend Jerry 'The King' Lawler also drew a lot of women due to his constant TV presence.

Mantell even included Ricky Morton in his list while adding a few more interesting names, as you can view below:

"Stan Lane drew a lot of attention because he was almost like a model. He almost had those looks. Lawler, just because he was a TV hog. He was on the TV all the time. I would say Kerry Von Erich drew a lot of women. Of course, Magnum TA drew a lot of women. Ricky Morton drew a lot of women. And, of course, a lot of girls came not because of one guy, they came because of conglomeration of talent. That's why they would show up." [From 06:40 to 07:30]

Dutch Mantell also gave his verdict on an Anoa'i family member who should not be on TV, and you can read more here.

Please credit "Story Time with Dutch Mantell" and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling when using quotes from this article.

Poll : 0 votes