WWE Icon Bret 'The Hitman' Hart recently praised the newest member of The Bloodline, Sami Zayn.

Zayn is currently working as the Honorary Uce in Roman Reigns' faction. The group has seen his star power reach new heights in recent weeks, with his show-stealing promos becoming a viral sensation on a weekly basis.

During a recent interview with Muscles Man Malcolm, the multi-time WWE Champion praised Sami for his skills as a wrestler and entertainer.

"I think he’s [Sami Zayn] a great wrestler, I got a lot of respect for him and he’s always entertaining." [H/T Post Wrestling]

Both Zayn and Hart are two of WWE's most talented performers to come from Canada, and the two even have a shared history in the company as Bret introduced Sami to the fans during his main roster debut in 2015.

Member of The Bloodline has a lot of respect for Sami Zayn

As well as fans starting to recognize his talent, many WWE Superstars have been praising the work of the former Intercontinental Champion as of late.

Speaking to Give Me Sport, Sami Zayn's teammate and cousin of Roman Reigns, Solo Sikoa compared the Honorary Uce to a legendary sporting figure.

"A lot of people would do anything to be in my position to get taught by these guys – my brothers [The Usos], the best tag team in WWE ever; Roman Reigns, the greatest champion and still going; and Sami Zayn, the student of the game. He’s like the Kobe Bryant of wrestling.” [H/T Wrestling Inc]

Sami Zayn's commitment to The Bloodline has not gone unnoticed by its leader Roman Reigns, who recently said on SmackDown that he may even change the 38 year old's name to Sami Uso.

The Bloodline members will be in action at Crown Jewel. Roman Reigns will defend his Undisputed Universal Championship against Logan Paul. The Usos will put their Undisputed Tag Team Titles on the line against The Brawling Brutes in the PLE. The event is set to take place at Mrsool Park in Riyad, Saudi Arabia on November 5, 2022.

