WWE Hall of Famer says he can turn Dominik Mysterio and AEW star into babyfaces

WWE Hall of Famer Bubba Ray Dudley (aka Bully Ray) recently claimed that he could make WWE's Dominik Mysterio and AEW's Don Callis into babyfaces.

Wrestling fans witnessed Dirty Dom betraying his father, Rey Mysterio, and joining the Judgment Day faction last year. Since then, Dominik has been on a fantastic heel run, with the WWE Universe expressing their hatred of him at every opportunity. On the flip side, ever since AEW manager Don Callis turned his back on Kenny Omega in May, the fans have rained deafening boos on him.

While it seems that the heels from WWE and AEW are the most detested men in the wrestling industry at the moment, Bully Ray thinks that he could elicit even more hatred from the audience.

A fan took to Twitter and discussed the WWE Hall of Famer's talent as a heel. The 51-year-old legend responded and said that he is so good at what he does that he could easily turn Dominik Mysterio and Don Callis into babyfaces.

"Im so good at what I do, I could turn Dom and Don babyface," Bully Ray wrote.

Bully Ray drew up a comparison between Dominik Mysterio and Don Callis

After watching a segment on AEW Dynamite, the wrestling veteran called out the similarities between Dom Dom and Callis, who are both able to get "mega heat" with live audiences.

The segment in question featured the AEW manager disrupting Chris Jericho's promo and asking the former WWE Champion to join his stable, to which the fans reacted.

While speaking on a recent episode of Busted Open Radio, Bully Ray weighed in on the WWE and AEW stars receiving heat from fans like nobody else. He also referred to them as "legitimate heels."

"There are only two .... but Don Callis and Dominik Mysterio are legitimate heels. There is nobody cheering in the crowd for Don Callis, there is nobody cheering in the crowd for Dominik Mysterio. And when I talk about heels and babyfaces being loved and hated, my two best examples right now as far as heels are concerned Dom Mysterio and Don Callis," Ray said.

Even though the AEW and WWE stars are unlikely to ever cross paths, it remains to be seen what Bully Ray would do to turn Dominik Mysterio and Don Callis into babyfaces.

